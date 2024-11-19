Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $523.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.34 and a 200-day moving average of $545.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.52 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

