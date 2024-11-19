T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.55.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TROW
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 90,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 171,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 257,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TROW stock opened at $118.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.
T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.
T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.