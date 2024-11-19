Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,621,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,039,828 shares.The stock last traded at $3.19 and had previously closed at $3.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Taboola.com Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $106,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,930.38. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 32.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,339,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 327,518 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $806,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Taboola.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

