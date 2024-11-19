Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,406 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $520,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $972.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.