The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. AES makes up approximately 3.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $33,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 12.7% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,235,000 after purchasing an additional 732,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AES by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,769,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,805,000 after purchasing an additional 141,565 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AES by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,522,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 193,755 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

