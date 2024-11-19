The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 289876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $23,465,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 931,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,901,000 after buying an additional 229,387 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,364,000 after acquiring an additional 157,631 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.