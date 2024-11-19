The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 5.7% in October

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
