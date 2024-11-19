The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 23,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 0.5 %
GT stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.32. 3,127,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.24.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
