The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $375.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.47.

View Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.