Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Netflix were worth $49,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. This trade represents a 99.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $132,875,601. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.45.

Netflix Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $847.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $739.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $848.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

