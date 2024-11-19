Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 626,542 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,542 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $44,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,368,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 529,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,105,000 after buying an additional 91,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,141,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $46.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

