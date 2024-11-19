Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $308,840,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,572,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.98 and a 52 week high of $70.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

