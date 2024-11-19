Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 549 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $57,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.4 %

Aptiv stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

