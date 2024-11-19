Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,277 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 566,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $47,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.35 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3166 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

