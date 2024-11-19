Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,171,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,726,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 377,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 347,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,322,000 after purchasing an additional 188,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

WNS opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.66 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WNS

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.