Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 428 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $586,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $198.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

