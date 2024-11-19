Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 99,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 786,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,611 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

