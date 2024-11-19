Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 1,595 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises about 1.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $24.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

