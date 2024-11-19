Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

