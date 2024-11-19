Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

