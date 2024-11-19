Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416,364 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,997,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,045 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,055,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

