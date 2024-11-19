TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $227,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Chubb by 4,559.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,641,000 after acquiring an additional 826,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $288.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $216.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.77 and a 200-day moving average of $273.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

