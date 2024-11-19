TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 320 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 195,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.54. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

