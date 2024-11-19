TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 653 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.