TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Position in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Soluna were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soluna during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLNH opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Soluna

In other news, Director Michael Toporek sold 24,420 shares of Soluna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $87,667.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,980 shares in the company, valued at $111,218.20. This trade represents a 44.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

