TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Position in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Soluna were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soluna during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
Soluna Stock Performance
NASDAQ SLNH opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Soluna
Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.
