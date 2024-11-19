TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $4.18. TrueCar shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 148,397 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRUE shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on TrueCar from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on TrueCar from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.

The stock has a market cap of $340.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $46.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,492. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

