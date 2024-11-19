TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTEC. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 280.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

