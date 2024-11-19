United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $125.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Airlines traded as high as $94.47 and last traded at $93.86, with a volume of 2635453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.38.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.28.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

