Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $43.57 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 874.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 226,674 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.2% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $773.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

