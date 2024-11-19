Vance Wealth Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Vance Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.