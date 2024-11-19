Vance Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 11.3% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $29,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,814,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 680,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

