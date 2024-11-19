Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,516,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $945.38.

EQIX stock opened at $909.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $943.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $887.12 and a 200-day moving average of $820.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,454. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 44.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

