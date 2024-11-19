Vance Wealth Inc. Sells 7,369 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Vance Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

