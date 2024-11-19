Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after buying an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after acquiring an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

