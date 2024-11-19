Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

