Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Schwallier Wealth Management LLC

Schwallier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.4% of Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

