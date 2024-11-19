Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,737,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

