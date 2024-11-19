Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

