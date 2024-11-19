Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,823,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $223.00 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.