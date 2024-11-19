Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Trimmed by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 308,129 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 91,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $176.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.48 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

