Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.4 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.05)-$0.10 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
