Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.4 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.05)-$0.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 3.1 %

Varex Imaging Company Profile

VREX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $595.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

