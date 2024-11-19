Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) & Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Head to Head Contrast

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Free Report) and Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zicix and Veracyte”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Zicix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veracyte $361.05 million 8.29 -$74.40 million ($0.15) -257.33

Zicix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veracyte.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A Veracyte -2.18% 3.02% 2.80%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Zicix and Veracyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Zicix has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veracyte has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zicix and Veracyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte 1 0 8 0 2.78

Veracyte has a consensus target price of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Veracyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veracyte is more favorable than Zicix.

Summary

Veracyte beats Zicix on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zicix

(Get Free Report)

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It is also developing Envisia Classifier, the nCounter analysis system; and LymphMark for lymphoma subtyping test. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zicix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zicix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.