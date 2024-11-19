Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 782,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,716 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

