Verity & Verity LLC Sells 42,921 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,921 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

