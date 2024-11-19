Vertex Planning Partners LLC Has $228,000 Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 192,956 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

