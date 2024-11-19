Vertex Planning Partners LLC Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. Bank of Montreal makes up 1.0% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 244.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 34.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 207.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.1 %

BMO stock opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

