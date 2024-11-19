Vertex Planning Partners LLC Sells 247 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $156.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.86. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $161.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

