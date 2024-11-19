Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $383,243.12 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 22,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $383,243.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,557.02. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Larry Madden sold 67,243 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $1,021,421.17.

On Monday, October 28th, Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $17,331.86.

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $21,854.07.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.

Viant Technology Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

