Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $383,243.12 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 22,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $383,243.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,557.02. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 14th, Larry Madden sold 67,243 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $1,021,421.17.
- On Monday, October 28th, Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $17,331.86.
- On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $21,854.07.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.
- On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.
Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.88 and a beta of 0.72.
DSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
