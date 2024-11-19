Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.25 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.40 to $6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
