Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.25 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.40 to $6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VVOS

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Vivos Therapeutics

NASDAQ VVOS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,448. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.