Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,011,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vontier by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,541,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,078,000 after purchasing an additional 227,388 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,510,000 after buying an additional 415,750 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,943,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,252,000 after buying an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vontier by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,716,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,584,000 after buying an additional 61,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Argus cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

